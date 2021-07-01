Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali believes it will not be easy to keep hold of Domenico Berardi, who has been linked with Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, despite the player’s love for the club.

Berardi has been at the Italian club for over a decade now and has made nearly 300 appearances for the Serie A side.

Last season was his best in terms of goalscoring as he found the back of the net 17 times in 30 Serie A appearances and combined with his impressive form for the Italy in the European Championship, Premier League attention has turned towards him in the form of Tottenham and Liverpool.

Carnevali revealed that Sassuolo consider Berardi to be a symbol of the club and admits he is in superb form.

He added that he hopes Berardi will resist the temptation of big clubs this summer, like he has done in the past, but knows it is tough to keep hold of him.

Speaking to Italian radio station Radio 24, Carnaveli said: “Berardi is our symbol, we have a deep bond with him.

“He is doing extraordinary things.

“He has shown his values and the decisions over the years where he gave up on big clubs were not bad choices.

“We hope to keep him.

“It is not easy to do, even with him.”

Berardi is not the only Sassuolo player linked with a move to the Premier League as team-mate Manuel Locatelli has been linked with Arsenal.