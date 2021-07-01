Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has stressed that building a quality team is a gradual process, but he is happy with the Tractor Boys’ summer recruitment so far.

After a disappointing ninth place finish last season, Cook will be eager to see his side make a renewed and ambitious push for promotion from League One in the upcoming campaign.

To that end, the Blues have secured the services of Wes Burns, Lee Evans, Rekeem Harper and goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, as well as bringing Queens Park Rangers forward Macauley Bonne on a season-long loan to Portman Road.

Cook admitted that building a new team to challenge for promotion can be a slow and arduous process.

The Blues boss however, is enthusiastic about all the summer arrivals so far and promised supporters that the club hierarchy are going through the recruitment process minutely.

Speaking to Ipswich’s official site, Cook said: “There may have been some concerns from the supporters following the drastic action at the end of last season, but we are starting to build a new team and that can be a slow process.

“We’re looking to bring quality into the Club and I am really delighted with what we have done so far.

“We were in a difficult position with where we finished last season, so naturally there was unhappiness around the Club.

“Going forward, though, I think the supporters will be pleased to hear that we are going through every detail in terms of recruitment.”

The test of Ipswich’s summer signings will come in the upcoming season as the Blues look to mount a promotion push and Cook will be banking on his new recruits to inspire the team towards that objective.