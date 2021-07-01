Liverpool assistant manager Peter Krawietz has indicated that it will be a big advantage that new boy Ibrahima Konate will get a full pre-season ahead of his first season at Anfield.

Konate was announced as a summer arrival at Anfield just five days after the end of the last Premier League season to add depth to the centre-back position.

Having roped in Konate in the early stages of the window, he is set to get a full pre-season camp with his new squad before he makes his bow at Anfield.

Krawietz stressed that it is a big plus that Konate is able to have the full pre-season as it will give him enough time to adapt to the new environment.

He added that a full pre-season, which will begin later this month, will also help Konate adjust to the style of play under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official site, Krawietz said: “This is always a massive advantage if you can join in the full pre-season, especially for a new player.

“Giving him enough time to adapt, to learn, to know the coaching staff and the manager, to give him time to adapt to the whole process of the pre-season and tactically to learn about our style of play – which is not completely different but the details are the most important thing – and to adapt in a physical way [is important].”

Konate comes to Liverpool on the back of a successful four-year spell with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, making nearly 100 appearances for the German side in all competitions.

He played in the Under-21 European Championship this summer, captaining the French squad as they lost to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.