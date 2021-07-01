Tottenham Hotspur have put in an enquiry for the signature of Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic on loan this summer.

The 31-year-old midfielder joined Barcelona from Juventus last summer but struggled to make an impact at Nou Camp in his first season in Spanish football.

He made just 19 appearances in La Liga with only six of them coming in the starting eleven and Barcelona are believed to be keen to move him on in the ongoing transfer window.

Several clubs in Italy are interested in him, but he is said to be keen on returning to Juventus where he spent four years before joining Barcelona.

Pjanic has also attracted interest from the Premier League and according to Catalan daily Sport, Tottenham have put in an enquiry for him.

Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici has been in touch with Barcelona and has enquired about the possibility of signing him on loan.

The Italian played a big role in taking Pjanic to Juventus in 2016 and is now hoping to reunite with him at Tottenham.

But his preference is believed to be a return to Italy where Juventus are interested in signing him on a two-year loan deal.

However, the Italian champions want him to take a pay cut in order to facilitate the move this summer.