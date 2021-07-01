Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu has appeared on the radar of Manchester United but his preference is to join Tottenham this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Bologna centre-back has emerged as a top target for Tottenham in the ongoing transfer window and Fabio Paratici has been trying to broker a deal.

Tomiyasu’s performances have been assessed by the north London club and they have made a move to take him to England this summer.

The Premier League club have tabled an offer worth €15m plus add-ons, but that is not enough for Bologna, who want a guaranteed fee of €17m.

The Japan international has popped up on the radar of Manchester United, but he is not one of the primary targets for the Premier League giants.

Atalanta are also considering taking him to Bergamo, but Spurs have a distinct advantage in the race to sign him.

Tomiyasu will give Spurs preference over other destinations as he wants to move to the north London club, and Atalanta are aware of that fact.

Paratici is leading the negotiations and he has been keeping new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo informed about the club’s pursuit of the defender.