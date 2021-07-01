Premier League newcomers Watford have had an offer for Newcastle United target Mario Lemina turned down by Southampton, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 27-year-old, who spent the recently concluded season on loan at Fulham, does not have a place in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

With Lemina also entering the final year of his contract, Southampton are said to be prepared to sell him for £4m during the ongoing transfer window.

Southampton’s league rivals Newcastle have been credited with an interest in the midfielder, though Mike Ashley is claimed to be reluctant to pay £4m for him.

And now, Steve Bruce’s side have been joined by Premier League newcomers Watford in the chase for the Gabon international, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

Watford, who are owned by Italian businessman Gino Pozzo, are said to have offered Southampton a player in exchange for the former Juventus star.

While the identity of the player who has been offered in a swap deal for Lemina is yet to be known, Southampton have turned down the offer from the Hornets.

It remains to be seen if Watford will return with an improved offer for Lemina, who has also been linked with a move to Newcastle.