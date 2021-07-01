West Ham United turned down the chance to sign former Southampton star Ryan Bertrand on a free transfer, according to the Evening Standard.

Bertrand has drawn the curtain on a six-year spell at Southampton, leaving the club as a free agent when his contract expired on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old left-back has now agreed to a two-year deal with Leicester City, with an option to extend his stint for another year.

Bertrand had admirers in domestic quarters with Arsenal keeping tabs on him, while Serie A giants AC Milan were also credited with an interest in his services, before he ultimately chose the Foxes as his next destination.

However, it has emerged that Southampton’s league rivals West Ham also had the opportunity to snap him up.

The Hammers turned down the chance to rope in Bertrand on a free transfer in the ongoing window, but could now face him in Leicester colours in the upcoming season.

West Ham are probing the possibility of adding a new left-back to their ranks in the ongoing window but Bertrand was not the man they are looking for.

Bertrand made 244 appearances in all competitions for Southampton, playing a key role in helping them establish themselves in the top flight and will now look to kick on with his career at the Midlands outfit.