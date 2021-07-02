AC Milan are set to cool their interest in right-back Diogo Dalot due to the complications they are facing in getting him out of Manchester United this summer.

Dalot spent last season on loan at AC Milan and had a considerable impact in the Rossoneri qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The Portuguese enjoyed his spell at AC Milan and is keen on returning to the San Siro this summer but negotiations with Manchester United have been complicated.

The Red Devils have already rejected an offer of a loan with an option to buy from AC Milan and the Rossoneri are finding it hard to find a breakthrough in the talks.

According to Italian outlet MilanLive.it, the club are now considering alternatives to Dalot in the ongoing transfer window.

The Serie A giants are finding it extremely complicated to work out an agreement with Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to assess Dalot during pre-season before taking any decision on his future.

Manchester United are also likely to favour a permanent sale over loaning him out again this summer.