Barcelona are looking to offload Tottenham Hotspur target Miralem Pjanic before they begin pre-season training.

Pjanic has been declared surplus to requirements at Barcelona and is not in Ronald Koeman’s plans for the new season.

The 31-year-old struggled for game time in his first season in Spanish football, only starting six La Liga games following his arrival from Juventus.

Pjanic is heavily linked with a return to Juventus in the ongoing window and going back to Turin is his preference.

But the midfielder’s situation at the Catalan giants has seen him attract interest from the Premier League, with Spurs having put in an enquiry for him.

And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are keen to move him on before they begin pre-season training on 12th July.

Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici knows Pjanic well from their days together at Juventus and is keen on bringing him to London this summer.

Although Turin remains his favoured destination, if Juventus, who want him to take a pay cut to facilitate a move, are not able to provide him with a way out of Barcelona this summer, he is tipped to be open to a move another league, including the Premier League.