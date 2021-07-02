Everton Under-23s star Ryan Astley has revealed that boss David Unsworth, being an ex-defender, has been a huge influence on him and also tipped his hat to ex-Toffee Leighton Baines for being a big positive in his budding career.

Astley had stellar campaign in Toffees colours last season and was named the club’s Under-23s’ Player of the Season.

Following a standout season with the Merseyside giants, Astley has been rewarded with a new two-year deal at Goodison Park, with the player committing to stay until the summer of 2023 on Friday.

Astley, who plays at centre-back, revealed that Unsworth has had a great impact in helping him raise his game, especially with the Under-23s boss being an ex-defender.

The 19-year-old also acknowledged that ex-Everton star Baines has also played a positive role in his development, with him imparting his experience and knowledge to the youngsters at the club through his role as the professional development coach.

“I’m so happy the Club has put the trust in me to give me this new contract”, Astley told Everton’s official site.

“Hopefully I can keep showing my quality on the pitch.

“The people around the club are great to listen to if you want to learn. All of them have got great experience.

“David Unsworth has been huge for me.

“He was a great defender and, as our Under-23s manager, he’s been an important influence.

“Also, Leighton Baines, since he has come in, has been a big positive.

“I take in as much from him as I can.

“You look at the career he had and the consistency he showed, anything you can take from him is a plus.

“He’s a very good coach.

“I just want to keep improving as much as I can, push on and see the levels I can reach.”

Having signed a new deal at Goodison Park, Astley will now look to kick on with his development and potentially catch the eye of first team boss Rafael Benitez to possibly break in to the senior squad.