Ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan is of the view that Everton have made the better managerial appointment by roping in Rafael Benitez than Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who named Nuno Espirito Santo as their new boss.

Both Spurs and Everton ended their respective hunts for new managers on Thursday, with the capital club naming former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno, and the Merseyside outfit bringing in ex-Real Madrid manager Benitez.

Nuno took over at Tottenham on the back of experience he garnered at the likes of Wolves, Porto and Valencia while Benitez has come to Goodison Park with a trophy cabinet boasting the Champions League, the Europa League and two La Liga titles.

Ex-Crystal Palace owner Jordan is of the view that out of Spurs and Everton, the Toffees have snapped up a superior manager in Benitez.

“I think of the two managers [at Spurs and Everton], Benitez is probably the better manager”, Jordan said on talkSPORT.

Jordan explained that on paper Benitez is better than Nuno as he has been successful at bigger, better clubs so far in his career, which was key to the Spaniard earning the Everton hot-seat.

“Benitez is a very good manager, look at his track record in the past.

“On paper, which is where we currently operate with these two guys going to the jobs that they are in, Benitez has a better record at the bigger better clubs.

“So, if you are looking at track records and saying that is the blueprint of how you appoint a manager, which is by the way [Farhad] Moshiri has appointed his manager, he has not appointed him in the here and now, he has appointed him on the back of what he has done historically.”

Jordan added that the Onus is on now Nuno to prove that he belongs at a big club like Tottenham unlike Benitez, who has already shown his worth at several European heavyweights already in his career.

“By the same token [of evaluating the merit of managers on their CVs] if you are comparing a manager like Nuno Espirito Santo, who is not at the top of the tree, is a manager that is earning the right to get to a club like Tottenham and is yet to prove himself at that level, Benitez has already done that.

“He proved himself at that level.”