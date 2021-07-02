Andros Townsend has insisted that Manchester United could go to the next level if they manage to bring in Raphael Varane this summer.

The French defender has 12 months left on his Real Madrid contract and Manchester United are in talks to snare him away from the Santiago Bernabeu in the ongoing transfer window.

Varane is believed to be considering a new challenge and has entertained the talks with the Red Devils over a potential summer switch.

Manchester United believe they could get him for €50m and Townsend indicated that the defender’s arrival could be a game-changer for the Red Devils.

He feels Manchester United have enough good attacking options in their squad, and Varane could add pace, power and world-class quality to their defence that could take them to the next level.

Townsend said on talkSPORT: “If you look at Man United’s team, they are very top-heavy up front.

“They have a lot of forward options and Jadon Sancho will give them another option but Varane, if he does come in, will solidify the back four.

“He will give them extra strength, extra pace and somebody of his calibre is more suited to the Premier League.

“He is big, he is strong, he is quick and I definitely think the Varane one takes them closer to where they want to be.”

Varane is yet to take a call on his future and has not ruled out staying at Real Madrid despite Manchester United’s efforts.