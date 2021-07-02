Millwall manager Gary Rowett is certain that there are several Championship clubs who are interested in Manchester City youngster Liam Delap.

The 18-year-old striker scored 24 times in 20 Premier League two appearances for Manchester City’s Under-23 side last season.

His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs who are interested in getting their hands on him on loan in the ongoing transfer window.

Millwall are one of the clubs who are credited with an interest in him and Rowett conceded that they could be keen to sign him.

Rowett has a personal relationship with the forward’s father Rory Delap, but he is certain that Millwall would face considerable competition for his signature in the summer transfer window.

“Rory is a good friend of mine and he worked with me”, the Lions boss told the South London Press.

“I know the family really well.

“Liam Delap, quite simply, is the best young striker around at the moment and every single Championship club, I’m sure, would be interested in taking him.

“Of course we’d be interested.

“But, at the same time, I’m sure everyone would be interested in him.”

Delap made his senior debut for Manchester City last season making an appearance each in the Premier League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

Manchester City are believed to be keen to see him go out on loan this summer to regular first-team minutes.