Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat feels that striker Sasa Kalajdzic, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, is likely to stay.

The Austria international hitman caught the eye with his performances in the Bundesliga for Stuttgart last season and also put himself in the shop window at Euro 2020 this summer.

Stuttgart want to keep hold of Kalajdzic, but he has been linked with a host of clubs, including Premier League pair Tottenham and West Ham, who both want to sign a striker.

However, Mislintat is currently of the view that Kalajdzic will still be at Stuttgart when the transfer window closes later this summer.

“There is a very, very high probability that Sasa will be our number 9 next season”, Mislintat told German daily the Stuttgarter Nachrichten.

The striker helped Stuttgart to a finish of ninth in the Bundesliga last season and contributed with 16 goals.

He went on a run of scoring eight goals in seven consecutive Bundesliga league games last term, while he scored two in Stuttgart’s final three league games to finish with a flourish.

The German club have him under contract for a further two years and it remains to be seen if they will be tested with an offer.