Charlton Athletic summer signing Craig MacGillivray has dismissed any suggestions that he is intent on proving former club Portsmouth wrong.

MacGillivray made more than 130 appearances for Pompey in his three-year spell at the south coast club and helped them win the EFL Trophy in the 2018/19 season by a being a shoot-out hero in the final as he saved the penalty that led to his side winning the competition.

Despite winning Pompey’s Player of the Season award last term, Portsmouth decided not to extend his stay at Fratton Park and now the player has joined Charlton on a free transfer.

However, the goalkeeper has put to rest any suggestions he will be out next season to prove Portsmouth wrong.

Instead, MacGillivray is focused on playing the best he can and serving his team, which he revealed he does by being harsh on himself and putting pressure on himself to perform.

“There will probably be externals who make a bit more of it than there is”, MacGillivray told the South London Press when asked about whether being let go by Portsmouth will be an incentive to perform better.

“But it’s just another game of football.

“I’m not the sort of person to dwell on it.

“I’ve moved on from it.

“As soon as that meeting happened [at Portsmouth], that was it – gone.

“I’m my own worst critic.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself to improve and do the very best I can.

“In terms of incentive to prove anything to them – no.

“It is all me, it always has been.

“I always want to do the best for me and if I’m performing at my best that usually means it helps the team.”

MacGillivray joins the Addicks ahead of the upcoming season as manager Nigel Adkins looks to prepare a squad that will go all-in in their quest for promotion.

It is probable that MacGillivray’s former club may end up being one of Charlton’s rivals for promotion next season.