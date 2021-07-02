Jack Harrison has hailed Marcelo Bielsa for handing him so much game time at Leeds United and improving him as a player after he completed a permanent move to the Yorkshire club.

The Whites announced on Friday that Harrison, who first joined on loan in 2018, has been signed on a permanent basis.

The 24-year-old has put pen-to-paper to a three-year contract and insists that the generosity shown towards him by Bielsa, playing him on a regular basis has helped him improve as a player.

Reflecting on his time at Elland Road, Harrison stated that it has not been all highs, but thanks to his team-mates and manager, he has worked on improving his craftsmanship and hopes to keep doing that.

“It hasn’t all been highs”, Harrison told LUTV.

“I had a rough start here but once I broke through that in the English culture and style of football, I managed to find my way a little bit.

“With the help of my team-mates and Marcelo, I worked hard on my craftsmanship and I have seen a lot of improvements, I hope to keep doing that.

“I think after taking everything on board and going away over the summer, working really hard then coming back, I have just tried to keep on improving every year and the fans have been great with me.

“I’ve always seen this as a great opportunity to learn and develop as a football player.

“With the generosity of Marcelo, I’ve had a lot of playing time so it was a great way for me to improve and continue my career as a player.”

Harrison has so far featured in 128 games for Leeds, scoring 18 goals and setting up 20 more for his team-mates.

He will now be looking to pick up where he left off as he starts life at Elland Road as a permanent Leeds player.