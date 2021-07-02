Aston Villa currently do not have the funds to make a move for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in the ongoing transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Villa have shown ambition in the market by beating Arsenal to the signature of Emiliano Buendia in the ongoing transfer window.

They are also chasing Arsenal’s 20-year-old midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and are expected to table one more offer after seeing two bids rejected.

Abraham has also been linked with a move to Aston Villa with Chelsea interested in moving on the forward this summer if they are offered the right price.

The Chelsea striker spent a season on loan at Villa and has admirers at the club but the Midlands outfit are unlikely to sign him.

Aston Villa are still prioritising signing another attacking midfielder over a forward with Smith Rowe being their top target.

And Chelsea want £40m for Abraham, a figure that Aston Villa are unlikely to spend on another striker in the ongoing window.

The Villans do not have the intention to sign a striker for a club-record fee for the third year running.

They are comfortable with the options they have in their squad and do not want to spend big on one more striker.