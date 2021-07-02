Villa have shown ambition in the market by beating Arsenal to the signature of Emiliano Buendia in the ongoing transfer window.
They are also chasing Arsenal’s 20-year-old midfielder Emile Smith Rowe and are expected to table one more offer after seeing two bids rejected.
Abraham has also been linked with a move to Aston Villa with Chelsea interested in moving on the forward this summer if they are offered the right price.
The Chelsea striker spent a season on loan at Villa and has admirers at the club but the Midlands outfit are unlikely to sign him.
Aston Villa are still prioritising signing another attacking midfielder over a forward with Smith Rowe being their top target.
And Chelsea want £40m for Abraham, a figure that Aston Villa are unlikely to spend on another striker in the ongoing window.
The Villans do not have the intention to sign a striker for a club-record fee for the third year running.
They are comfortable with the options they have in their squad and do not want to spend big on one more striker.