Stuart Dallas has revealed that one of the biggest changes he has noticed with each passing pre-season at Leeds United is that the number of tests the club’s medical staff conduct has increased.

The bulk of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad returned to the club on Thursday after their summer break and along with a clutch of Thorp Arch medical staff travelled to Leeds Beckett University’s Carnegie School of Sport to conduct pre-season testing.

Senior players in the likes of Dallas and Rodrigo, along with players from Leeds Under-23s side, were thoroughly assessed by the medical team and university staff to ensure they are fit to start pre-season training.

Dallas revealed the increasing number of screenings and tests the club’s staff oversee are among the major changes he has seen at Leeds during pre-season over the years.

The 30-year-old explained that Leeds’ increased attention towards the physical and mental wellbeing of their players provides them a platform to kick on with their training and be in tip-top shape when the next season begins.

Asked how much pre-season has changed since he first started playing, Dallas told LUTV: “Yes, it has changed a lot.

“All the testing and stuff, I have never done that when I first signed a professional contract.

“We have done a lot of it to be fair at Brentford, they were quite advanced as well, but now every season you come back and there seems to be more and more tests.

“It is good because it has given us the best platform to perform when the season finally arrives.

“Nobody really looks forward to pre-season, I think the only thing you look forward to is seeing your team-mates after not seeing them, the majority of them, in the summer.

“But it is good, we had a good rest and now we come back and we are ready to work.

“Obviously these first couple of days it is just more of a bit of testing and stuff and then it starts to ramp up a bit.

“And we will be sure to be ready when the season starts.”

With the club now ramping up preparations for a second season back in the Premier League, the Leeds faithful have been treated with another piece of good news as fan-favourite Dallas has penned a new three-year deal at Elland Road.