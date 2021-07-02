Ezgjan Alioski wants a four-year contract from Galatasaray as he assesses his future, with an offer from Leeds United still on the table.

The North Macedonia international is now out of contract at Leeds and able to move on from the Premier League side as a free agent.

Leeds want to keep hold of Alioski and have left a contract offer on the table for him in the hopes that he can be convinced to stay at Elland Road.

Alioski has solid interest from Turkey in the shape of Galatasaray and Trabzonspor.

And, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the left-back is asking Galatasaray to hand him a four-year contract.

If Galatasaray offer him a four-year deal and he puts pen to paper then he would be at the Turkish side until after his 33rd birthday.

It is unclear what length of contract Leeds have offered Alioski to stay in Yorkshire, but he is looking for a long-term deal.

Leeds are moving to bring in a new left-back, with a swoop for Barcelona’s Junior Firpo advanced, but they still want to keep hold of fan favourite Alioski.

He joined Leeds in 2017 from Swiss side Lugano.