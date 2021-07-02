Rodrigo has expressed his delight at Leeds United’s new training kit as he put it on to kick off pre-season preparations for the Whites.

The majority of Leeds’ stars returned to pre-season training on Thursday and were welcomed with the club’s new-look training kit.

Leeds’ official kit partner Adidas designed a black range with yellow trim, that the Whites will use while sweating it out on the training pitch throughout the whole of next season.

Spanish international Rodrigo is delighted with his club’s new line of training kit which includes tracksuit tops and trousers, jackets, tees and polos, and congratulated them for launching the range.

Rodrigo, who sported the new training kit for the first time on Thursday, stressed they are beautiful and really nice.

Asked about Leeds new training kit, Rodrigo said on BBC Radio Leeds: “Yes, I like [them] a lot.

“Really, really beautiful.

“[Black with a bit of yellow], really nice, really nice.

“I am yet to see the [playing] kit, but [these are] really nice.

“Congratulations to Leeds for this kit here.”

With Leeds having released their training kit for the upcoming season, all eyes will be on how the home, away or third kits for next term will turn out.