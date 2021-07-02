Southampton have started looking at replacements for defender Jannik Vestergaard in the event he leaves, according to The Athletic.

The scanner is on Vestergaard and his future over the course of the ongoing transfer window amid talk he could be sold.

Several clubs in Germany, where he has played before for three different Bundesliga sides, Spain and Italy are purported to be interested in the defender.

It is claimed that if a club with ambitions comes in pursuit of Vestergaard, he would be ready to move on from St. Mary’s.

To that extent, Southampton are looking at replacements for the defender in the scenario that a club does make an approach for him.

Vestergaard has one more year remaining on his contract with Southampton and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is keen on keeping the player at St. Mary’s.

The defender joined Southampton in the summer of 2018 and in his three seasons at the club, has made nearly 80 appearances for the Saints.

He is currently part of the Denmark squad in the European Championship, making preparations to face the Czech Republic in the quarter-final over the weekend.