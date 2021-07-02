Daniel Farke is of the view that the fact Norwich City have shown in the past they can develop young starlets played a key role in Chelsea allowing Billy Gilmour to move to Carrow Road.

Gilmour put pen-to-paper on a season-long loan deal at Norwich on Friday, leaving Chelsea in a bid to clock up regular top flight minutes.

Farke, a good friend of Thomas Tuchel, manged to convince the Blues boss to let his charge Gilmour join the Premier League new boys for the upcoming season, despite interest in his services from multiple clubs.

The Canaries boss feels that his club having already shown that they can develop young players aided them in convincing Chelsea that Norwich are the right club for Gilmour to play at in the upcoming campaign.

Farke expressed his strong belief that Gilmour is a perfect fit for Norwich with his style of play and the way he carries himself on and off the pitch.

“We are really happy to have brought Billy in”, Farke told Norwich’s official site.

“We must say a big thank you to Chelsea and all those involved for making this deal happen.

“I think it helped that in the past we have shown that young players with potential are in good hands here at Norwich City.

“We are delighted to bring Billy in because we’ve lost some players in that area.

“We’re looking to improve our options, particularly in the centre of the park, and for that we’re happy to bring Billy in.

“We got the feeling that he can help us a lot with his ability to link the play, his technical qualities and also his work against the ball.

“From the football point of view, but also from his character he is the perfect fit to our squad.”

Having secured a move to another top flight club Gilmour will now be determined to raise his game under Farke and further show his worth to his parent club Chelsea next term.