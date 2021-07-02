Tottenham Hotspur are tipped to not stop Toby Alderweireld leaving the club this summer if an offer they deem to be appropriate is made, according to The Athletic.

Alderweireld is claimed to have informed the club that he wants to leave this summer and is hoping that and hopes that a move comes to fruition after the completion of the European Championship.

A number of clubs from Italy and Spain are interested in the Spurs defender, as well as Belgian club Royal Antwerp.

The Belgian defender was born in Antwerp and has expressed interest in playing for his hometown club.

However, the Belgian club may be dissuaded from making a move for Alderweireld due to the defender’s wages of around £100,000 per week.

If a suitable offer does come the way of Tottenham for the Belgian, it is claimed to be likely that they will sanction his departure.

Alderweireld joined Spurs in the in the summer of 2015 and has made nearly 250 appearances for the north London club in all competitions.

The centre-back’s contract with Spurs runs until the end of the 2022/23 season but if he gets his wish the Belgian could be out of the door this summer after a six-year spell at the London club.