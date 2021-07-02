West Bromwich Albion legend Ally Robertson has told the Baggies not to accept less than £25m for Leeds United linked Matheus Pereira.

In a disappointing campaign that ended in relegation, Pereira nonetheless was one of the bright spots of the Baggies’ season as he scored eleven times for his side in the Premier League last term.

His exploits in the Premier League last season have seen the winger linked with a move to Leeds United, as manager Marcelo Bielsa looks to build upon an impressive debut season in the top flight.

Robertson stated that ideally he would like to see Pereira stay on at the Hawthorns and for the Baggies to build a team around the star.

However, he accepts the situation, but is clear that West Brom must refuse to sell unless they are offered £25m as a minimum amount.

“In an ideal world I’d like him to stay and for us to build a team around him”, Robertson was quoted as saying by Express & Star.

“But if an offer in the region of £25million or £30million comes in then I can understand us accepting that if it’s to give the manager funds to strengthen.

“But we can’t just sell him and do nothing, that money has to be reinvested.

“And we have to sell him for that amount, selling him for £20million or £15million would be wrong.”

Pereira’s contract with the Baggies runs until the end of the 2023/24 season and it remains to be seen whether the Baggies are able to hold on to the player as they prepare for life in the Championship.