Vladimir Coufal’s camp are disappointed with the offer put forward by West Ham United to secure the defender on a new contract, according to Sky Sports (12:24).

Coufal played a key role in helping West Ham finish sixth in the Premier League table last season and secure qualification for the Europa League.

He made 32 appearances in the league in his debut season for the Hammers, adjusting comfortably to the rigours of the English game.

The right-back’s current contract with the Hammers runs until the end of the 2022/23 season.

And his efforts for the Hammers last season have seen his representatives enter talks with West Ham over an improved contract.

However, negotiations do not seem do not seem to be going smoothly, as the player is not happy with what the club have offered him.

Manager David Moyes will be hoping the right-back comes back to pre-season training satisfied with his contract at the club as he is an integral part of the Hammers’ side.

Coufal is currently representing the Czech Republic in the European Championship and is gearing up for a quarter-final against Denmark.