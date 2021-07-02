West Ham United are keeping tabs on Hellas Verona star Antonin Barka, it has been claimed in Italy.

Barak played a crucial role for Hellas Verona in Serie A last season, starting 32 games and helping them finish inside the top ten.

The midfielder is currently part of the Czech Republic side playing in the European Championship and clocked up the full 90-minutes in their 2-0 win against the Netherlands in the round of 16.

Barak’s exploits for club and country have seen him turn the heads of several clubs across Europe, including AC Milan, Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt.

And according to Italian daily Corriere di Verona, Barak has admirers in the Premier League in the shape of David Moyes’ West Ham.

The Hammers are among the clubs keeping tabs on the 26-year-old, who only permanently joined Hellas Verona on Thursday following a successful season on loan from Udinese.

However, Barak could find himself on the move again this summer as he currently has admirers at top flight clubs across Europe.

Barak’s shares a dressing room with West Ham stars Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal for the Czech Republic and he could join the Hammers duo at the London Stadium ahead of next term, with the club interested in him.

West Ham could opt to sound out Soucek and Coufal over their countryman’s qualities if they decide to launch a swoop for him in the coming weeks.