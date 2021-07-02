Ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has shrugged off claims that West Ham United are not willing to part ways with Declan Rice for any price this summer and stressed a move will happen if the Hammers receive an offer which matches their expectations.

Rice’s future at the London Stadium is currently under the scanner as he has rebuffed two offers from the Hammers to renew his contract.

The midfielder is claimed to be aware that clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on him, but it has been suggested that West Ham will not sanction a move for any amount of money this summer.

Ex-Crystal Palace owner Jordan shrugged off such claims and insisted Hammers chief David Sullivan is a shrewd businessman and will sell the 22-year-old for the right price.

Asked whether he believes claims that West Ham are not willing to sell Rice for any price, Jordan told talkSPORT: “David Sullivan would sell his own grandmother for the right price.”

Jordan stressed that West Ham will absolutely cash in on Rice for the right price, but acknowledged the club have put themselves in a position where Rice’s future is in their hands.

“Listen Declan Rice is an outstanding player and a player that West Ham have the right to control the destiny of because they have put themselves into a decent position contractually.

“But if somebody wants to buy Declan Rice for the right amount of money, it does not matter who you are, the transfer will happen if it meets the expectations of what West Ham can do with that money.

“If someone comes through the door and wants to pay a £100m to West Ham, I guarantee you they will sell him. “

Rice is currently on international duty with England at the European Championship and it remains to be seen whether any interested parties come forward with offers in a bid to lure him away this summer.