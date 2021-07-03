Leeds United starlet Alfie McCalmont has revealed he wanted to seal a loan move to Morecambe as soon as possible after listening to the plans Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson has for the upcoming season.

McCalmont has put pen-to-paper on a season long deal at the Mazuma Stadium on Friday, sealing a second consecutive term away from Elland Road on a temporary basis.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at League Two side Oldham Athletic and now will face a step up in competition under Shrimps boss Robinson in the upcoming League One campaign.

McCalmont revealed that prior to his move, he talked with countryman Robinson, who presented a project that convinced him to choose Morecambe as his next club.

The 21-year-old believes playing under Robinson will suit his game, and help him kick on with his development.

“I’m delighted to be here, interest has been there for a while and it’s been going back and forth between the clubs, I’m just happy to get it over and done with, and I just can’t wait to get started”, McCalmont told Morecambe’s official site.

“I had a good season [at Oldham], played a lot of games, scored a few goals and then I just thought this opportunity to go up to League One with Morecambe was the right step for me and I’m just happy to be here.

“I knew the gaffer because of the Northern Ireland connection, I’ve been up last week to have a conversation and see the training ground, the stadium and just see what the plan was and how it’d suit me.

“After hearing that, I thought straight away that’s for me, and I just wanted to get the deal done as soon as possible.”

McCalmont scored ten goals in 39 appearances in League Two last season and will be determined to improve on that at League One level with his new club.