Former Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin has been declared surplus to requirements by Nantes boss Antoine Kombouare, capping off a nightmare 12 months for the player.

Augustin had been due to be on the books at Leeds during their first season back in the Premier League, but the Whites backed out of signing him on a permanent basis, despite an obligation to do so being agreed when he arrived.

Leeds argued as the season was extended and they had not been promoted in June that the mandatory purchase option negotiated with RB Leipzig did not apply; RB Leipzig disagree and the matter is now the subject of a legal battle involving FIFA.

Augustin was left without a club, as neither Leeds nor RB Leipzig were willing to claim him, and joined French side Nantes.

He then caught the virus at the French club and was so affected physically he had to train with the reserves, being judged unable to handle the demands of the first team.

And for coach Kombouare, Augustin’s time at Nantes is effectively over.

The coach was quoted as saying by Ouest-France: “For me, it is over. He is not fit.”

A more diplomatic tone was struck by president Waldemar Kita, who said: “He had the concern [of the virus] that you know, but we are dealing with it.

“It is going much better.

“For now he will resume with the reserves and will resume with the first team if the coach wishes.

“He is young, ambitious, and is not going to sit back all his life.

“The disease is over, the tests are positive.”

Augustin only has another 12 months left on his contract at Nantes and has turned out just three times for the club.