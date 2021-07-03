Sepp van den Berg has revealed he made it clear to Liverpool that he did not want to go back to playing Under-23s football this season and is happy he is back on loan at Preston North End.

After spending the second half of last season on loan at the Championship club, Van den Berg will spent the forthcoming campaign back at Deepdale after joining on loan again.

Van den Berg is looking forward to another taste of Championship football and he admits he was clear with Liverpool about not going back into the Under-23s, something they agreed with.

The Liverpool talent is now looking to continue clocking up game time and building his experience.

“Yes, that [Under-23s football] is not what I want. I made it clear from the start, at the end of the season last time that I just want to go out on loan again. Just be playing, get some playing time, play games and get more experienced”, Van den Berg told BBC Lancashire.

“They agreed with me so I am happy to be here from day one.”

Van den Berg operated as a full-back at Preston last season, but in the forthcoming campaign will slot in at centre-back, something he is pleased about.

“At the end, I am just happy to play anywhere, but the main focus is playing centre-back”, the 19-year-old added.

“I made it clear, but I just have to show myself there and show everyone that they can trust me.

“So that is the main focus this pre-season.”

Van den Berg featured in 16 games for Preston last season in the Championship.