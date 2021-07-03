Jadon Sancho has insisted he wants to remain focused on England duty despite being in line for a big money move to Manchester United.

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Borussia Dortmund for the England winger and are due to complete the transfer when he ends his international duty at Euro 2020.

Sancho was handed a start for England on Saturday night as the Three Lions romped to a 4-0 win over the Ukraine to set up a Euro 2020 semi-final meeting with Denmark on Wednesday evening.

The soon to be Manchester United star is clear he has been working hard to be given a start and told ESPN: “Great team performance.

“Been trying to work as hard as I can to get in the team.”

Questioned about his forthcoming move to Manchester United, Sancho replied: “I’d like to just focus on playing for England right now if that’s OK with you.”

Sancho completed the full 90 minutes in Rome against the Ukraine as England ran out comprehensive winners thanks to a brace from Harry Kane and goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

The assists for the goals were provided by Raheem Sterling, Luke Shaw (two) and Mason Mount.

It remains to be seen if Sancho keeps his place in the England team when Denmark provide the opposition on Wednesday.