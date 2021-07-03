Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Elliott believes that Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice are not in the same league as England team-mate Jordan Henderson.

England started with Rice and Phillips in midfield on Saturday night against the Ukraine, as they ran out comprehensive 4-0 winners in Rome to book a spot in the semi-final of Euro 2020.

Liverpool midfielder Henderson was brought on off the bench to replace Rice in the 57th minute, while Jude Bellingham replaced Phillips in the 65th minute.

Henderson got on the scoresheet in the 63rd minute, grabbing England’s fourth goal of the game and his first for the Three Lions.

Debate is sure to rage over who England should have in midfield when they face Denmark in the semi-final on Wednesday, but Elliott has nailed his colours to Henderson’s mast.

The former Ireland international thinks Henderson is a level above Rice and Phillips.

“Ok, Rice and Phillips have played well in this competition but for me they are not in Jordan Henderson’s league”, Elliott wrote on Twitter.

“Shows you how strong England’s squad is.”

All eyes will be on who starts for England against Denmark on Wednesday as the Three Lions bid to reach the final of Euro 2020.