Liverpool have confirmed the sale of goalkeeper Kamil Grabara to Danish side FC Copenhagen.

The Reds are looking to offload a number of fringe players this summer and shot-stopper Grabara is ending his Anfield adventure with a permanent move to Denmark.

Grabara spent last season on loan in Denmark at AGF and impressed, leading to FC Copenhagen swooping in to sign him up.

Liverpool said in a statement: “Kamil Grabara has completed a permanent transfer to FC Copenhagen.

“The Polish goalkeeper finalised a switch to the Danish Superliga side on Saturday after a five-year spell as a Liverpool player.”

Grabara made 35 appearances across all competitions for AGF over the course of his loan spell, keeping ten clean sheets and conceding 44 goals.

He joins a club in FC Copenhagen that finished third in the Danish Superligaen last term, one place above AGF.

Grabara departs Liverpool without having made a single senior appearance for the club, however he did train with Jurgen Klopp’s first team on a regular basis and was involved in pre-season before the 2018/19 campaign.