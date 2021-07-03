Tottenham Hotspur have rated AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie for some time, amid speculation that they want to sign the player, according to football.london.

Spurs are looking at a summer rebuild under new football managing director Fabio Paratici and new head coach Nuno.

They are being linked with a host of options in the transfer market and AC Milan midfielder Kessie, who has just a year left on his deal at the San Siro, is mooted to be a target.

And Kessie is a player that Tottenham have admired for some time.

However, any swoop to land the Ivory Coast international is likely to depend on decisions made over which midfielders will stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham need to bring in funds from player sales to help fund purchases and it is unclear how much Kessie would cost.

Kessie, 24, made 37 appearances in Serie A for AC Milan last season, scoring an impressive 13 goals and creating six more for his team-mates.

He also featured heavily in the Europa League and played in both legs of AC Milan’s last 16 defeat against Manchester United.