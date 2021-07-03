Tottenham Hotspur have yet to agree a fee for Japan international Takehiro Tomiyasu, but are expected to push the deal through, according to football.london.

Spurs have zeroed in on the 22-year-old as someone they want to be able to operate as a right-back and slot into a back three if necessary.

The club have yet to agree a fee with Tomiyasu’s Bologna for his services, but are expected to get the deal over the line as they have identified him as someone who fits the profile they are looking for.

Spurs do need to make sales though to boost their transfer budget and are expected to look to offload Serge Aurier and Toby Alderweireld.

The north London side have so far only brought in money through selling Juan Foyth to Villarreal and need to raise more funds to carry out their planned summer transfer activity.

Bologna snapped up Tomiyasu from Belgian side Sint-Truiden in the summer of 2019.

He made 31 appearances for Bologna in Serie A over the course of last season and chipped in with goals against Atalanta and Udinese.

Tomiyasu, 22, has been capped at international level by Japan on 23 occasions.