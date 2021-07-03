Felipe Anderson is pushing West Ham United to allow him to join Lazio this summer, as he sets his heart on a return to Rome.

The Brazilian playmaker spent last term on loan at FC Porto in Portugal, but struggled to make an impact at the Estadio do Dragao and has now returned to West Ham.

Lazio, who sold Anderson to West Ham, are in talks with the Hammers to bring him back to Italy.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are working hard to land Anderson and it is claimed that a deal worth around €7m could be struck.

Anderson is pushing West Ham to allow him to move to Lazio.

The Italian side though will first need to make a player sale in order to create the financial room to snap up the Brazilian.

Anderson made a total of 177 appearances at Lazio during his spell at the club, scoring 34 times and assisting 39 goals.

He has just a single year left to run on his contract at the London Stadium.