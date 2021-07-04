Lazio want to have Felipe Anderson available for their pre-season camp in Auronzo and are set to have renewed talks with West Ham over a deal for the winger.

The 28-year-old has returned to the London Stadium after struggling to make an impact during his time on loan at Portuguese top flight club FC Porto last season.

Anderson does not have a place in David Moyes’ plans for the upcoming season and could return to Italy this summer, with Lazio keen on him.

Lazio, who sold Anderson to West Ham for around €38m in 2018, are interested in bringing him back to Italy and have been in talks with West Ham over a deal.

However, the Serie A club and West Ham have struggled to reach an agreement over the transfer fees, with the Irons holding out for a sum of €11m.

According to Italian regional daily Il Tempo, Lazio are eager to strike a deal for Anderson and are set to have renewed talks with West Ham over the transfer of the player.

Maurizio Sarri’s side want the Brazilian to be available for their pre-season camp in Auronzo, which is scheduled to begin on 10th July.

It remains to be seen if Lazio and West Ham can reach an agreement over the transfer fees for Anderson before the Italian club’s pre-season camp starts this weekend.