Fabio Paratici has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur want to keep hold of Harry Kane, amid interest from Manchester City.

Kane is claimed to be ready to leave Tottenham this summer as he looks to win the biggest trophies in the game and Manchester City are intent on landing him.

However, Tottenham have Kane locked down on a long term contract and are under no pressure to sell their talisman.

Paratici, the club’s new football managing director, is clear that he does not want to see Kane go and stressed Spurs want to keep him.

He explained to Sky Italia: “We want to keep Harry Kane at Tottenham, it’s our goal.

“I’ve been lucky to see many top players at Juventus and I want to enjoy Harry Kane too.

“He’s one of the best strikers in the world. He’s a special player.”

Kane is currently in action at Euro 2020 with England and Spurs may be tested by a firm offer from Manchester City when the tournament ends.

Tottenham have appointed a new boss in Nuno and it remains to be seen if he will have Kane to work with next term.