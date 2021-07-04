Fleetwood Town boss Simon Grayson has revealed that he was impressed to see Leeds United star Ryan Edmondson being desperate to join the Cod Army and hailed the striker’s hunger.

The Lancashire-based club announced the acquisition of the 20-year-old’s services from Premier League side Leeds on a season-long loan last month.

Having spent last season on loan at Aberdeen and Northampton Town, Edmondson will continue his development under the management of Grayson in the upcoming campaign.

Grayson, who was in charge of Leeds for three years between 2008 and 2012, has recalled how he was left impressed with the striker’s hunger following a meeting with him earlier in the summer.

The former Whites defender pointed out how Edmondson was desperate to seal the move to Fleetwood and hailed his desire to keep learning and improving.

“When I met Ryan [Edmondson] in the summer, I got a good feeling about him and he just wants to learn, as he has done over the last couple of years“, Grayson told Fleetwood’s official site.

“He’s hungry and was desperate to come so all of those things ticked the boxes because if a player is desperate to come like he was, then that’s a good starting point.“

Having joined Fleetwood on a season-long loan, Edmondson will be hoping to have a successful campaign in the third tier under Grayson.