Celtic defender Stephen Welsh has highlighted the importance of being match-ready and fit as the Hoops have a busy schedule to start the season.

The Hoops have five friendlies lined up this month, beginning next week against Sheffield Wednesday, before starting the Scottish Premiership season at the end of the month.

The Bhoys have to also reckon with taking on Danish side Midtjylland over two legs in the second qualifying round of the Champions League this month.

Welsh revealed his goal this season is the same as the one last campaign, that is to play consistently for his side starting with the pre-season friendlies and Champions League qualifiers.

The defender added that since the Hoops are preparing to play one game after another this month in quick succession, the squad, including him, have to take care to be ready to put in the effort required of them.

“I think it’s the same as last season personally, just consistent run of games”, Welsh told Celtic TV when asked about his objectives for next season.

“That starts with the pre-season friendlies and then moving into the Champions League qualifiers.

“The games are going to come thick and fast, so I think I’ll need to be ready and everyone else will need to be ready because it’ll be a tough load on everyone.”

New manager Ange Postecoglou will be looking to hit the ground running in his quest to guide his side to the Scottish Premiership title.

Welsh meanwhile will be hoping to improve on his 16 Scottish Premiership appearances last season and help his team out by taking to the pitch more frequently in the upcoming campaign.