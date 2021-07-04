Gennaro Gattuso has insisted he has become the victim of keyboard hatred following a campaign by some Tottenham Hotspur fans against him being appointed as the club’s new manager.

Spurs held talks with the former Napoli coach after they opted to pull out of a plan to appoint Paulo Fonseca, but the development was not well received by all fans.

A number of Tottenham fans took to social media to call for Gattuso not to be given the job due to controversial comments from the Italian in the past.

Tottenham bowed to the pressure and ended plans to bring in Gattuso, who had just left the Fiorentina job.

The Italian feels he has been misunderstood and feels that he himself has become a victim of keyboard hatred.

Gattuso told Italian daily La Repubblica: “I am not racist.

“They called me a southerner in all stadiums.

“And now I am a victim of keyboard hatred”, he added.

Spurs turned to former Wolves boss Nuno to take over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Gattuso, 43, is still on the looking for his next managerial post.