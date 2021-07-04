Junior Firpo will be confirmed as a new Leeds United player on Monday as the Premier League club wrap up the arrival of the left-back.

The Yorkshire giants made securing a left-back this summer a priority and have moved to agree a fee with Barcelona for Junior.

Director of football Victor Orta negotiated directly with Barcelona and Leeds will pay Barcelona €15m for Junior, due over two installments.

Leeds had been due to pay over three installments, something which would have seen bonuses added on to the transfer, but after the Premier League side opted to pay over two installments there will be no bonuses.

And, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Junior will travel to England with his agent on Monday and put the finishing touches to the transfer.

He will then put pen to paper to a contract with Leeds and the English club will confirm the transfer.

Leeds are handing Junior a four-year deal at Elland Road and it is claimed they will pay him a salary superior to that he was collecting at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona need to cut costs this summer and offload players, and Junior will bring much needed cash into the Camp Nou coffers.