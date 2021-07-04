Lazio are banking on a substantial sell-on clause amount doing the trick in landing Felipe Anderson from West Ham United.

The Rome side want to re-sign the player they sold to the Hammers in the summer of 2018 and are in talks to snap him up.

They have yet to find an agreement with West Ham but, according to Sky Italia, are moving closer towards finding common ground.

The Serie A giants are hoping that the inclusion of a substantial sell-on clause in the deal will see West Ham won over.

New Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri wanted to sign Anderson when he was Napoli coach and would welcome the Brazilian to the Stadio Olimpico.

Anderson spent last season away from West Ham on loan at FC Porto in Portugal, but he struggled to make an impact and is now looking to get his career back on track.

A switch back to Lazio appeals to Anderson, who looks to be surplus to requirements at West Ham.

Anderson, 28, played for Lazio from 2013 until 2018, with the Italian side representing his first club in Europe.