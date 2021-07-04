Leeds United have begun to show interest in Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien in the last few days and he is only one of a number of options for the club, according to the Sun.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is looking to strengthen his midfield department ahead of the new season and the club have been linked with a host of possible options.

Now O’Brien has popped up on Leeds’ radar, with the development only happening in the last few days.

The 22-year-old came through Huddersfield’s youth system and had a loan stint at Bradford City in the 2018/19 campaign as he learned his trade.

O’Brien featured regularly in the Championship for Huddersfield last season under former Bielsa assistant Carlos Corberan.

With Corberan in charge of Huddersfield, Bielsa is sure to be well informed on the midfielder’s qualities and he is now on Leeds’ radar.

However, O’Brien is only one of a number of options that Leeds are looking at this summer.

The Huddersfield man also has interest from a number of other clubs and it remains to be seen where he is playing his football when next season kicks off.