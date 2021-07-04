Arsenal defender William Saliba is edging closer to a loan move to Marseille, who will have an option to make the move permanent.

Saliba joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne for €30m in 2019, but is yet to make his competitive debut for them, having spent the last two seasons on loan in France.

With the Gunners pursuing a big money move for Brighton centre-back Ben White, there have been suggestions that the 20-year-old could be sent out on loan again.

It emerged on Saturday that Saliba has chosen French club Marseille as his preferred destination despite being linked with several clubs, including Newcastle United.

Though the France Under-20 international looks set to seal his third loan move since joining Arsenal, it has been claimed that he is still part of the club’s plans for the future.

However, according to French daily L’Equipe, Marseille, who are edging closer to signing Saliba on loan from Arsenal, will have an option to make the move permanent.

The Ligue 1 club are said to have inserted a €10m buy option in their imminent deal to acquire the services of Saliba on loan from Arsenal.

Marseille are also edging closer to signing Matteo Guendouzi on from Arsenal, with the club said to have agreed to make the move permanent for around €11.6m.