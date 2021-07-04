Marseille have sped up their attempt to sign William Saliba on loan from Arsenal, with Newcastle United and Southampton making a late push to land the defender.

The 20-year-old defender, who spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Ligue 1 club Nice, has been linked with another temporary move during the ongoing transfer window.

Though several clubs, including Premier League side Newcastle, have been linked with a move for Saliba, the player is said to be favouring a move to Marseille.

With the youngster choosing Marseille as this preferred destination, the French club are now looking to get the deal over the line and acquire his services on a loan deal.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Newcastle and Southampton have now stepped up their attempts to sign the central defender.

Despite Marseille leading the race to acquire Saliba’s services, Newcastle and Southampton are said to be still pushing to win the race to his signature.

Though Saliba has chosen Marseille as his preferred destination, Arsenal prefer to see him join a fellow Premier League club, which could help Newcastle and Southampton in their efforts.

With the Premier League duo making a late push to sign Saliba, Marseille will have to speed things up to get the deal across the line without problems.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle or Southampton can persuade Saliba to change his mind and snub Marseille in favour of a Premier League move.