Newcastle United may offload right-back Emil Krafth this summer, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Krafth arrived at St. James’ Park in the summer of 2019, but has not found a regular starting place in the team in his two seasons at the club.

He made 20 appearances each in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons for the Magpies in all competitions, while his stay at St. James’ Park has also been dogged by injury.

The right-back recently expressed his wish to extend his stay with the Magpies, but the club themselves are of a different mind.

Newcastle could though move out the player this summer as Steve Bruce looks to build a squad that improves on a 12th place finish in the Premier League last season.

While being open to potentially offloading Krafth, the Magpies are also in the market for a defender to provide cover in the squad.

The right-back was part of the Sweden squad at the European Championship, making cameos of less than 40 minutes in all four of his side’s games as they exited the tournament in the round of 16.

Krafth’s contract with the club runs until the end of the 2022/23 season and in the January transfer window of this year he was linked with a move to Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Istanbul Basaksehir.