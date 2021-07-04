Rangers are to announce former Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram as their latest signing later this week, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The midfielder is a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Sheffield United and is an attractive option for a host of clubs due to his situation.

Lundstram has been linked with Steven Gerrard’s Scottish champions Rangers, while Premier League pair Burnley and Crystal Palace have also been credited with an interest.

Rangers are tipped to announce a new signing later this week and it is claimed that it will be Lundstram, with the Gers winning the race.

Lundstram, 27, came through the youth ranks at Everton and had a series of loan spells away from Goodison Park before completing a permanent move to Oxford United.

Sheffield United then snapped him up in 2017 and he shone with the Blades in their first season in the Premier League.

The midfielder supports Liverpool and the chance to work with Reds icon Gerrard could have proved too good to turn down.

Rangers have seen midfielder Glen Kamara attract interest from clubs south of the border this summer and landing Lundstram would boost the Gers in the event they do lose the Finland international.