Arsenal and Celtic are set to miss out on Brighton star Mat Ryan, with the goalkeeper edging closer to a move to LaLiga outfit Real Sociedad.

The 29-year-old has one more year remaining on his contract with Brighton, but does not have a place in Graham Potter’s plans for the upcoming season.

Scottish Premiership giants Celtic have been credited with an interest in Ryan, who the Seagulls are prepared to part ways with during the ongoing transfer window.

Having spent the latter half of last season on loan at Arsenal, the Australia international has also been linked with a return to the Emirates Stadium.

However, Arsenal and Celtic are set to miss out on the signature of Ryan as he is edging closer to a return to the Spanish top flight after four years away.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, the Australian is close to reaching an agreement with LaLiga club Real Sociedad and could finalise a move from Brighton soon.

It is said that the former Club Brugge goalkeeper could complete his move to Real Sociedad in time for the start of their pre-season training camp this week.

Ryan plied his trade for Valencia for two years between 2015 and 2017 and looks set to return to LaLiga now, with Arsenal and Celtic missing out.