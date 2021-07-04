Tottenham Hotspur have decided to keep Ryan Sessegnon at the club for next season, with Nuno Espirito Santo excited to work with the youngster, according to football.london.

The 21-year-old spent the 2020/21 season on loan at German club Hoffenheim, where he scored two goals and provided three assists from 23 Bundesliga games.

Though Sessegnon has returned to Tottenham following the end of his loan contract with the German top flight side, there have been doubts over his future at the club.

With Tottenham having two left-back options in Sergio Reguilon and Ben Davies, there have been concerns that the Englishman’s playing time could be limited.

Despite the existing concerns, the north London outfit have decided to keep the former Fulham left-back at the club for the upcoming season.

Having impressed during his time on loan at Hoffenheim, Tottenham have high hopes for him and the arrival of Nuno also appears to have worked in his favour.

The former Wolves manager is said to be an admirer of the England Under-21 international and even tried to sign him during his time at Molineux on a couple of occasions.

Nuno is excited to work with Sessegnon at Tottenham and could view him as a significant option during his first season in charge of the club.

It remains to be seen if the Portuguese tactician will opt for a back four or back three, but either way Sessegnon’s ability to play as a left-back, wing-back and left-winger could stand him in good stead.